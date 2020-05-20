What in the Tekashi 6ix9ine is going on in the basketball world? Former Chicago Bulls star, Horace Grant fired shots at Michael Jordan.

Grant said it “is a downright, outright, complete lie” that he leaked information in Sam Smith’s famous The Jordan Rules book. Grant appeared on a radio interview with Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Tuesday.

“Lie, lie, lie. … If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men,” Grant said during the interview. “Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends.

“We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there. The mere fact that Sam Smith was an investigative reporter. That he had to have two sources, two, to write a book, I guess. Why would MJ just point me out?

Michael Jordan alleged that Grant was the team mole for the book during one of his interviews in the documentary.

“It’s only a grudge, man. I’m telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he’s going to cut you off, he’s going to try to destroy your character.”

Grant, with Jordan, helped the Bulls win three NBA championships from 1991 to 1993. However, he noted that some of Jordan’s friendships have deteriorated over the years because of comments critical of him.

“Charles Barkley, they’ve been friends for over 20, 30 years,” Grant said. “And he said something about Michael’s management with the Charlotte Bobcats or the Charlotte Hornets, and then they haven’t spoken since then.

“And my point is, he said that I was the snitch, but yet and still after 35 years he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammates’ rooms and seeing coke and weed and women. My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What’s that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that’s a damn snitch right there.”

Grant and many other teammates were unhappy with the portrayal of various players and situations throughout the documentary series.

“I would say [it was] entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90% of it — I don’t know if I can say it on air, but B.S. in terms of the realness of it,” Grant said. “It wasn’t real, because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary.”