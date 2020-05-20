Michael Jordan’s “flu game” took on a whole new life this week when during the finale episode of The Last Dance revealed he believes it was the result of some bad pizza he ate the night before. One of the men that made that pizza pie back in 97, is coming forward to proclaim his innocence.

Craig Fite posted on Facebook Monday that he was the one who cooked and delivered the pizza to Jordan the night before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, and he swears it was not tainted.

“I said, ‘Well, I’m delivering it’,” Fite recalled. “I remember saying this: ‘I will make the pizza, because I don’t want any of you doing anything to it.’ And then I told the driver, you’re going to take me there.”

Jordan’s former trainer, Tim Grove, said in The Last Dance that he is 100 percent certain MJ had food poisoning. Fite isn’t buying it.

“That’s a bunch of crap,” Fite said. “It’s one of those things where I’m like, great, did you get it diagnosed? Did you go to the doctor and find out? No, all of this is innuendo on their part.”

Fite is stick to his story. We will probably never know what made Jordan ill but in the end, he had one of the most memorable NBA finals performance in that flu game.