Tristan Thompson was in the middle of some drama again when a woman named Kimberly Alexander claimed that he fathered her daughter.

A cease and desist has already been sent to Alexander, and now the baller hit her with a libel lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the Cleveland Cavaliers player claims the woman: “Is a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son.”

Thompson claims they did have sexual relations during his rookie season in 2011-2012, but the woman claims they didn’t even know each other at the time.

But Tristan’s attorney says, “A reputable, accredited DNA lab approved by her own lawyers has conclusively determined that Thompson is not the father of Alexander’s child.”

Furthermore, court documents say Thompson was doubtful that he fathered her child and voluntarily took a paternity test. Alexander publicly accused him and his baby’s mother, Khloe Kardashian, of doctoring the paternity results and defamed him on social media.

Tristan Thompson is seeking damages to “set an example of defendants, and to deter such conduct in the future,” as well as his attorney fees.