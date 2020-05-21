50 Cent Says He Had Nothing to Do With Australian Mural Artist Getting Beat Up

For the last several months, murals of New York rapper, 50 Cent have been popping up left and right from Australian artist, Lushsux. What’s the problem? The murals depict the “Candy Shop” rapper as someone else each time. Fifty has been transformed into Taylor Swift, Donald Trump, Kim Jong-Un, Tekashi 69, Mike Tyson, and more.

In the past, Fifty has expressed his thoughts on the transformations stating that the Australian painter should stop using his face in his paintings. On one of Lushsux’s recent paintings, the Australian artist depicted the rapper has Mike Tyson, or as he called the mural, “50 Thent.”

“This guy needs a a** whoopin bad, he still doing this sh*t,” Fifty captioned the mural. Well shortly after, it has been reported that someone may have taken the New York rappers’ words, literally. “50 seems to want some more walls? Unfortunately some 6 or 7 smoothebrains at one time on the street already put me in hospital already this month because of this sh*t,” Lushsux revealed. “I don’t like to bring up all the bad stuff I have to deal with just to paint some ha ha funny you laugh now images on walls, but I guess now is a chance.” The artist then goes on to explain his experiences when it comes to painting these murals. “I constantly have to unwillingly fight people (among other insane sh*t you would not believe even if I told you) on the street for whatever cooked reason seem to feel the need to come up to me at a wall and start trouble.”

Once Fifty heard about the attack, he took to Instagram to let everyone know that he had nothing to do with it. “The artist got [punched] in the [face] that wasn’t me I didn’t do that,” Fif captioned the photo on his Instagram, followed by a mad face.

Lushsux lets his fans know that even though the attacks are “tiresome” he will continue to paint his murals because he enjoys doing it for the fans who get a chuckle out of his work.