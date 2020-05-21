During these trying times of this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic you would think that everyone would be grateful for all essential workers, such as delivery carriers who are bringing us our packages on a daily basis. However, that was not the case for this white FedEx employee. A black driver making FedEx deliveries said on Wednesday, May 20th he and a fellow co-worker were fired after he sharing a video showing part of a confrontation that was held with a white customer in Georgia.

The driver distributed a tweet that shows the customer cursing and threatening the two essential workers after they delivered a package to the man’s home in Leesburg, Georgia.

“We just apologized but he kept escalating the situation then kept saying he would whoop [our] black asses,” said the essential worker, stating that “People like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19.”

Update FedEx called and told me to take down this video and fired both of us Today .. I’m reposting this video because people like him doesn’t matter white or any race should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy especially with this covid-19 pic.twitter.com/Fw0S5gNRso — antonio (@Toniob38) May 20, 2020

As you can see the employee seen in the video is black and the customer appears to be white. The threats that the customer made unfortunately were not caught on video, but you do hear one of the employee speaking to the man and saying” You didn’t have to come out there cussing me like that.”

The customer is standing at a distance away and also recording the situation with his phone and stating, “I thought you were waiting for the cops.” The local sheriff’s office said the Leesburg Police Department responded to the incident.

Late Wednesday evening, FedEx provided a statement stating that the drivers had been employed by an independent service provider. The company received confirmation from the provider that “the drivers are no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.”

FedEx is going to take the necessary steps to look into this unfortunate situation further as such actions are not tolerated by their company. “While we conduct this investigation FedEx will provide employment for these drivers,” the company said.