Thursday Morning has been everything but normal in Corpus Christi, TX, CNN reports. At least one security force member was injured in an active-shooter incident at Naval Air Station.

A lockdown of the coastal base in Nueces County, Texas, about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio, was ordered around 6:15 a.m. after security responded to an active shooter.

According to a recent Facebook post from the base, the shooter was “neutralized.” The injured security force member is in good condition.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Houston’s office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and local law enforcement have all been on site offering assistance.

