As the match ups for Verzuz battles becomes a regular topic of conversation among music heads, the argument of who should go up against DMX is one either one of the two greatest to touch the mic; Eminem of Jay-Z.

In a recent convo caught on video, DMX boasted, “Eminem don’t want it,” and he added that he’d rather go against his “arch nemesis,” who he recognizes as Hov.

CNN’s N.O.R.E., who was also on the scene with X, reposted X’s views, adding, “Sent this to hov and he said dmx will never be his nemesis he’s his brother and I respect that salute them both I LOVE HIPHOP!!!”

