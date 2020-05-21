Empire actor Bryshere Gray is being sued for the cost of repairs by his landlord who claims that Gray and his dog caused thousands of dollars worth of damage in his apartment.

Vinod Venugopal and Payal Shah, the landlords are suing the actor for $26,120, which is the cost of the repairs.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the landlords say they rented Gray a condo inside their four-unit Chicago complex back in August 2019. They claim Gray, among other things, left his dog inside the condo for extended periods of time. They also claim the dog was left unattended in common areas in the complex and urinated and defecated all over the place.

The landlords claim the urine and feces significantly damaged the hardwood floors, stairs, and other parts of the property. The landlords also claim Gray jumps in and out of windows, clogged the toilets by flushing down condoms, smoked weed in the place when smoking’s not allowed under the lease, and engaged in unsanitary activity including, but not limited to, eating breakfast in one of the bathrooms.

Advertisement

In a statement, Gray’s manager Charlie Mac said that Grey suffers from ADHD “and unfortunately this is a result of that,” adding that “there is money inside of his security deposit that should rectify whatever issues the landlord has. [It’s] sad that the landlord has chosen this way to handle this but we will do what is needed to make sure it is taken care of.”