Gunna Raps Travis Scott, Lil Baby and More for ‘Wunna Album’

After releasing the documentary and the title track, Gunna has released the full tracklist for his Wunna album.

The new album is the follow-up to Drip or Drown 2, and brings in 18 songs featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and more.

“I work so hard on this album Mann I just really want u guys to enjoy it,” Gunna wrote on Instagram about the release.

You can see the full tracklist and the song titles in the post below.

