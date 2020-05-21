WQHT-FM HOT 97, #1 for Hip Hop and WBLS-FM 107.5, #1 for R&B surpass original goals of 97,000 and 107,000 meals, respectively, for Food Bank For New York City with a whopping grand total of more than 225,000 meals donated.

Donations came from fellow New Yorkers able to help out as well as individuals across the country, most leaving well wishes on the donation page like Gayle Turner who posted, “We will make it through TOGETHER… BE encouraged”, and Kellie who wrote, “Thank you for the opportunity to donate to your organization and thank you for providing meals to many who have lost their jobs and are struggling to get by during these challenging times. Keep on fighting as I will do the same. I am grateful for the opportunity to share what I have with others”.

Some of New York’s well known Hip Hop artists contributed funds as well including Jadakiss, Fabolous, Dave East, J.I. The Prince, and Flipp Dinero. The Caribbean’s leading food manufacturer and distributor Grace Foods also donated 1600 lbs of food.

HOT 97’s Ebro said: “To see everyone come together and support in such an authentic way was really special. People want to help each other. We’re lucky to be able to make it happen.”

WBLS’ Shaila said, “The WBLS listening family really rallied around this! We proclaimed it to be Food Bank Friday, got the word out on-air that we were close to the goal, and the donations came pouring in.”

Food Bank For New York City’s Dr. Camesha Grant said, “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from HOT 97 and WBLS, who rallied their listeners and supporters to ensure that our fellow New Yorkers have food on their tables. Thanks to your support, Food Bank For New York City will be able to provide meals to many families in need through these very difficult times.”

Additional donations can be made and resources for New Yorkers in need can be located at:

www.foodbanknyc.org/covid19