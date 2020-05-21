Joey Badass is expanding his philanthropic efforts to aid his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brooklyn emcee joined forces with the Department of Education and Funds for Public Schools to assist students who are homeless and were negatively impacted by the state’s stay at home order.

“Now this COVID-19 crisis has been tough on a lot of us, but I can only imagine how hard it is on the homeless students,” Joey said in newly released campaign video. “In the New York City public school system, there are about 1.1 million students currently enrolled. Over 100,000 of them are actually homeless. Now that’s about 1 in 10, and 85 percent of those kids are Hispanic or black. And that’s why I’m partnering up The Fund for Schools and the Department of Education to help them stay on track. Please join me in our efforts to support our most vulnerable students.”

In addition to his partnership, the Pro Era head honcho announced his personal $25,000 donation.

“We’re grateful to Joey, as a former New York City public school student, for stepping up during this unprecedented crisis to support some of our most vulnerable students,” The Fund’s CEO Julie L. Shapiro told The Root. “Investing in the success and stability of students experiencing homelessness is a key priority for our City, and we’re proud to be able to deploy additional resources that can support their remote learning, as well as their physical and social-emotional well-being.”

For more information on how you can help Joey Badass assist vulnerable students in the public school system during the pandemic, click here.