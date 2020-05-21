The mystery behind the long-wanted Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole album is becoming a little bit more clear. The verdict is it doesn’t exist and it never will, maybe?

TDE President Punch had some fun with fans on Twitter and answered an inquiry about new music from Kendrick Lamar, which led to the desire of a 3-track EP and eventually a full album.

What do you want with him? https://t.co/z9VIXyzwDL — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 20, 2020

That’s never going to happen. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 20, 2020

0 tracks. Not happening — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 20, 2020

That last tweet seems like case closed, right? Well not exactly, Punch cracked the door back open stating that he wants it to happen, it would be “great for hip hop” and that there was even discussion about it.

Nah I don’t know. It might still happen. I want it to happen. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 21, 2020

Y’all really want that album still??? Like for real? I think it would great for hip hop. I did my part though. I spoke to both of them. Hit them niggas! — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) May 21, 2020

Is this album something you are still looking toward? Let us know!

