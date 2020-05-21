Little Richard was laid to rest at his alma mater in Alabama’s Oakwood University.

The renowned singer was known as the architect of Rock ‘n Roll, but was also known for his good faith and generosity.

Mourners gathered around the school’s cemetery, following social distancing guidelines, and paid their respects to the late icon.

“What I really remember about Richard was not his stage performances, which were certainly formidable, but what I remember most about Brother Richard, not Little Richard, but Brother Richard, was his incredible kindness and his generosity to people,” said university President Leslie Pollard, who knew Little Richard personally.

Advertisement

“I remember those of us riding around with him in Los Angeles, and he’d have money in the trunk of his car. Why he had money in the trunk of his car, only he knew, but he would take money out and give it to homeless people,” Pollard said. “He was a very generous and giving person.”

Little Richard died on May 9 following a battle with bone cancer at 87.