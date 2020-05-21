It looks like Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, parents of Bella and Olivia, are going to be serving some time after getting caught being part of a bribery scheme with Rick Singer that allowed their daughters into USC, University of Southern California, without any real qualifications. They paid $500,000 to get their daughters in as fake crew team recruits in the sport of rowing.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is still pending a judge’s approval, Lori Loughlin, well known from the series “Full House”, will serve 2 months in prison and Mossimo, well known for the clothing brand “Mossimo Supply Co.” carried in Target, will serve 5 months. In addition to serving time, Lori Loughlin faces a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, and Mossimo Giannulli faces a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges connected to the college admissions case, which was an announcement from the Department of Justice Thursday morning. This comes off very surprising to everyone as they pleaded not guilty for over a year and tried to have the charges dismissed which was denied earlier this month.

Lori Loughlin, 55, will admit to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” said US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling. “We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

They are scheduled to plead guilty on Friday at 11:30 a.m., prosecutors said.