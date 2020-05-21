The Houston Hottie is taking her brand to a new level as we approach Hot Girl Summer part 2. Megan Thee Stallion has agreed to a partnership deal with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty.

Savage x Fenty is rolling outs it’s 2020 Summer push and wants Thee Stallion to head its #SavagexTheeStallion social media campaign.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risk taker with an attitude, character and personality,” Rihanna said in a statement.

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory,” Meg said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “In my Savage x Fenty I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

The partnership seems almost inevitable with the clear Roc Nation connection between Meg and Rihanna. The brand is declaring it Hot Girl Summer, so expect some new Meg Thee Stallion looks for the season.