Megan Thee Stallion is the Latest Savage x Fenty Brand Partner and Leads Summer 2020 Campaign

Fellas, eat your heart out. Ladies, grab your wallet. Megan Thee Stallion is showing off the latest editions to the Savage x Fenty brand.

Hot Girl Meg is on top of the world with her “Savage” single and now is latest brand partner to the lingerie brand and is the star of the 2020 summer campaign, SavgexTheeStallion.

“Meg is the energy we were looking for,” said Rihanna in a statement to Harper’s Bazaar. “She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory,” Stallion said in a statement. “In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

