Chad “Ochcocinco” Johnson has built a reputation for his random acts of kindness for people who have fallen on unprecedented hardship. In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are out of work so the former NFL star helped one restaurant employee out the best way he knows how.

“Congratulations on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic…hope this helps. I Love You,” Chad wrote on a note for his $37.40 purchase with Havana’s Cuban Cuisine after leaving a $1,000 tip.

Ochocinco took to Twitter to share his good dead with the caption, “Proverbs 11:25.”

Havana’s Cuban Cuisine responded to Chad’s generosity on Facebook. “We would like to thank Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson for his continued patronage. We greatly appreciate your generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times. Many blessings to you and your family. Thank you again!”

