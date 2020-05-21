According to an exclusive report from TheBlast, R&B songstress Tinashe has been named in a federal lawsuit, accused of copyright infringement and fraudulent representation for allegedly stealing music from an Australian producer.

In the lawsuit, producer Will K, whose real name is William Kissas, alleges that he and singer MakJ, who was named alongside Tinashe in the lawsuit, were “putting together some musical tracks and recordings” for Tinashe over his “own original musical tracks and recordings”.

The lawsuit goes on to say that it was agreed upon by MakJ, Tinashe and Kissas that “if such musical tracks and recordings were used,” he’d receive production credit and compensation. Will K says that Tinashe used his production on her smash it “Save Room For Us”, but received not form of compensation or credit.

According to the lawsuit, “The Infringing Song, due to the acts of Defendants, copies, reproduces, and duplicates key structural elements, themes, and motifs of the Original Work, which serve as the backbone of the Infringing Song’s structure and motif.” The suit continues, “Defendants be required to pay to the Plaintiff such actual damages as the Plaintiff may have sustained in consequence of Defendants’ infringement and all profits of Defendants.”

