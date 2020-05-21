Compton rapper Roddy Rich copped his entire crew diamond encrusted rings that resemble sports championship rings after bringing home the golden phonograph for his Grammy win.

Created by celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte, the seven rings made costed the 21 year old rapper a whopping quarter million dollars.

Rich copped the rings after landing the Grammy win for Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” featuring Nipsey Hussle and Hit Boy back in January. Roddy also earned 2 other Grammy nominations for Best Rap Song (“Racks in the Middle” and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Ballin'”).