Sheck Wes was arrested on two felony charges after a traffic stop in New York City. Officers discovered a gun and drugs in the car, TMZ reports.
The “Mo Bamba” rapper was cruising through the city in a 2019 Lamborghini SUV with three friends when he was pulled over for excessive tint on his windows.
When he was pulled over, officers sensed a strong order of marijuana leading to the search. The officers found a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol in a big in the passenger side of the car.
Now, the rapper and the passengers were each booked for criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Advertisement