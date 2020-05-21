Two Georgia men have been arrested in connection with the gruesome deaths of two sisters. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, both were found with bags over their heads.

“On May 13, the bodies of 19-year-old Vanita Richardson, and 30-year-old Trevena Campbell were found under a highway bridge in Floyd County,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

On Monday, the GBI and local police arrested Desmond Lavonte Brown and Devin Lashawn Watts of Rome, GA. Brown, 28, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer. Watts, 36, was charged with theft of receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Neither Brown nor Watts was charged with the deaths of the sisters.

According to both the News-Tribune and Sky 21 News report, Brown’s arrest came after an “incident” at the Callier Forest Apartments in Rome, GA. “ The arrests were based on leads that were developed and tips received from the GBI Tip Line,” the GBI says. “This investigation remains active and ongoing.”

“She was like my sister,” Campbell’s childhood friend Kayla Dodson told 11 Alive. “She was a loving, caring person. I’m just heartbroken.” Campbell’s younger sister, Richardson, was a high school senior who was planning to graduate from Armuchee High School in Rome, GA this weekend.

Anyone who was traveling in the area on May 12 and 13 is encouraged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) with any information pertinent to the investigation.