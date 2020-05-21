Looks like Dallas Cowboys’ Aldon Smith is back!

The defensive end has been granted conditional reinstatement by the NFL after he was issued an indefinite suspension. Smith, 30, allegedly was in violation of the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies, according to reports.

Cowboys’ pass rusher Aldon Smith was conditionally reinstated by the NFL today, per source. He now is cleared to take part in Cowboys’ virtual off-season program. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2020

Now Smith can take part in meetings with Cowboys coaches and teammates via the virtual offseason program; that begins Tuesday. Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell via a virtual call on Thursday.

The last game he played was in 2015 as a member of the Raiders due to legal and substance abuse issues. However, now reinstated, he will receive $90,000 from the Cowboys as part of the one-year deal he signed in April.

Following news of Aldon Smith’s reinstatement a few things, a source close to him tells me he’s been sober since July, a position coach he’s been working w couldn’t get over how lean & fast he currently is & he has a close circle in Dallas now making sure he remains accountable — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 20, 2020

That deal could potentially be worth up to $4 million.

Smith, the No. 7 pick in the 2011 draft, recorded 47.5 sacks in 59 games with the San Francisco 49ers and Raiders. He had his best two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers including a 19.5-sack season in 2012. He was also named an All-Pro that year.

Aldon Smith reinstated. YES. I have a good feeling about this. He will contribute. Wouldn't be shocked if he stars. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 20, 2020

Genesis

Smith’s troubles started back in 2013. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his truck into a tree in a residential neighborhood in San Jose, California.

In 2014, the NFL suspended him nine games for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

In August 2015, Smith was released by the Niners the day after he was arrested on hit-and-run, DUI and vandalism charges. However, he signed with the Raiders a month later. Then he was suspended for a year for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

First Aldon Smith. Next Randy Gregory. Then…Lombardi! — Will Cain (@willcain) May 20, 2020

Although the Raiders signed Smith to a two-year deal in 2016, they released him in 2018 after he was arrested on a number of charges: domestic violence, assault and false imprisonment. Smith pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges in November 2018 to settle his domestic violence case from earlier that year.