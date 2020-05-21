An NFL player had a disturbing United Airlines flight and is now suing the airline. He alleges that he was sexually harassed, assaulted and violated by a female passenger on a February flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey.

The worst part: he claims the airline failed to properly respond to complaints.

Filed on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the civil suit seeks unspecified statutory and punitive damages from the airline. The player is as yet unnamed.

So What Happened?

According to the lawsuit, the Feb. 10 fight was a nightmare. The player and another passenger felt the woman was making continued “unwanted sexual advances.” However, four complaints to flight attendants were made before she was moved to a different seat.

Advertisement

The men claim to have first alerted flight attendants that the woman appeared to be intoxicated, was disruptive and belligerent. They again notified the flight attendants when the woman made sexual advances toward the NFL player.

She even massaged his knees and thighs, according to the lawsuit. The advances intensified, with grabbing and groping of the player and once again, flight attendants were notified.

The woman even went as far as pulling off the protective face mask the player was wearing and grabbing his genitals. The player then jumped from his seat and alerted the entire plane that he was being harassed.

The player then went to the rear of the plane to notify a flight attendant, resulting in the woman finally being removed from the row.

The two men feel United Airlines is at fault because they refused to give them the name of the woman, the flight attendants and potential witnesses. Also, because the airline failed to follow policies to respond to sexual harassment and assault on the flight.

The lawsuit alleges that United is in breach of its duty to protect and care for its passengers.