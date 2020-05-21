If you’re used to seeing Love and Hip Hop‘s Tammy Rivera, then you may know it can be hard to ignore the reality stars’ snatched body. In an Instagram live stream with radio personality Leah Henry, Tammy explains why she may regret the route she took to get the body goals we ladies wish for!

“I’ve gotten my breasts done and I’ve gotten lipo in my stomach, which I never should have done,” Tammy mentioned. “It was the worst decision I ever made. First of all, I didn’t need it. I just decided like, you know-how on the bottom you have a little something. When you have a baby that little pouch just doesn’t go away. I was like, I’m gonna suck this little pouch out. By me doing that, I felt like the fat deposited in other places.”

Tammy acknowledges that she has always been heavy in her rump, but she further explains that after her surgery she feels like her body places her fat below her waist. The reality star has also denied getting any rump enhancements. “If I could suck this sh*t out, I would. I don’t have to get a BBL, I don’t have to take—it’s crazy, even when I go to my trainers, I say, ‘I wanna lose my butt’… It’s just too much butt!”

Tammy has never had an issue keeping it real. If you have been recently contemplating cosmetic surgery .. take the reality stars’ experience into consideration.

