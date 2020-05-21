Papi Yerr is the man behind the boards of Tory Lanez’s most recent bangers. The Miami based producer first met the “Say It” crooner/rapper back in 2014 through a mutual friend, Uno, while attending the Art Institute of Miami. During that time, Papi Yerr, born, Anthony Woart, befriended producer Ronny J as well. Following his introduction to Tory, Woart took 2-3 years to develop his distinct sound as a producer and artist, gaining more confidence with each production. His hard work would pay off to become a frequent collaborator of Tory Lanez years later.

Now the Papi Yerr sound is blazing the airwaves and Billboard charts. He helped produced 3 songs from Tory Lanez’s Chixtape 5 including lead singles, “Jerry Sprungher,” and “The Take” featuring T-Pain and Chris Brown respectively. With the success of Chixtape 5, Papi Yerr did not stop there. After loading up a beat pack of 40 beats for Tory Lanez, “Broke In A Minute” was born and ended up as the lead single for The New Toronto 3.

Papi Yerr’s versatility has pushed his development as an artist as well. While he continues to bang out hits behind the boards, he is gearing up for the release of his first album in June. The Summer release is set to feature Tory Lanez, with production soley from Papi Yerr. So far, he has released two singles to build anticipation for the project, with more coming soon. Courtesy of: Avery “MsArtistry”