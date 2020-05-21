Tory Lanez was once banned from using Instagram Live after things got a bit raunchy on his Quarantine Radio show, thanks to Mikayla, known as @kkvsh on Instagram. The show gained popularity for its celebrity guest appearances and twerk-a-thon challenges. It eventually went on to make Instagram Live history when Drake appeared as a guest. The record was broken by Tekashi 6ix9ine weeks later.

Following the ban, Tory went on to create a new Instagram profile strictly for Quarantine Radio, which was short-lived. After much demand from fans and some help from The ShadeRoom, Quarantine Radio was back. Despite the short hiatus, Tory Lanez took to Instagram Live last night to announce that he is taking Quarantine Radio “After Dark” to OnlyFans with “no guidelines. At all.”

The Onlyfans platform is a subscription-based pay-per-view service. The platform’s users have grown astoundingly following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many celebrities have used the platform to earn revenue and now Tory Lanez is getting a piece of the pie.