On May 17, the anniversary of award-winning album IGOR, Tyler the Creator released his single “BOYFRIEND” via YouTube. He announced it on his Twitter account, saying: “for those who arent aware, on the PHYSICAL version of IGOR, its a song called BOYFRIEND. you can find it somewhere on the internets”. The song was featured on physical copies of the album, but not on streaming platforms or anywhere online.

“BOYFRIEND,” featuring Charlie Wilson and Santigold, is an extension of track 4 on the album – a voiceover interlude of comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, “EXACTLY WHAT YOU RUN FROM YOU END UP CHASING”. Jerrold has previously interviewed Tyler, his voice is also heard on NEW MAGIC WAND from IGOR.

IGOR reached #1 on US Billboard 200 and won Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The year following his success with the album, Tyler has been working on a number of projects. He is starring in Jim Carrey’s show “Kidding” and just announced a collaboration between his brand Golf Wang and Levi’s.