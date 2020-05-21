Virginia Family Turns In Close to $1 Million After Finding the Money on the Road

What would you do if you found close to $1 million dollars in the road?

For a Virginia family, the answer to this question was a no brainer after they discovered nearly one million dollars in cash over the weekend they turned the money in.

In a statement to WTVR, Emily Schantz said that she was driving in the car with her family when they hit the bag of money.

The family put the bag, and another bag spotted 15 feet away, in their pick-up truck.

“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said, ‘cash vault,’” Schantz said.

After finding the money the Schantzes called the police.

Maj. Scott Moser said the family immediately returned to Caroline with the money.

“They came back to Caroline and found out they’d been riding around with almost a million dollars in the truck.”

Moser also commended the family for their honesty.

“For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it’s exceptional on their part. Their two sons were there, so I put the lights on for them, but we are proud, and they represented this county well by being so honest.”

Although an investigation is still going on, the deputies believe the money belonged to a postal service and was for a bank.