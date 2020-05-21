Little Women: Atlanta cast members attended the funeral for castmate Ashley Ross, known to fans of the reality show “Ms. Minnie”. Minnie passed from injuries following a “hit and run car accident in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ross was involved in the accident in around 11 p.m. Sunday and passed nearly 24 hours later at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was just 34 years old.

Ross is survived by her mother, grandmother, aunt, uncle and other family members and a host of fans who loved her on the show. Her loving personality and infectious smile captivated audiences as she shared her life as a little person with the world.

Her publicist released this statement, “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” the statement said. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

They also announced that funeral services would only have a few people in attendance, but fans could watch the event as it happens on a live-stream via the star’s website. They also noted that the funeral attendees would be required to wear face masks while observing strict social distancing guidelines that would be enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.Our prayers are with Minnie’s mother Tammy who also appeared on the reality show. The two were two peas in a pod and we loved their mother/daughter relationship.

May we remember her heart and that beautiful smile.

