In an effort to strive for diversity and inclusion, Crayola has announced its “Colors of the World” line which includes skin-toned color crayons.

In a press release Crayola says every child should be able to showcase themselves through artistic expression accurately. Crayola is proud and excited to launch Colors of the World crayons –, 24 new specially formulated crayons designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world. With the Colors of the World crayons, Crayola hopes to cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures, and ethnicities.

In a statement, Crayola CEO Rich Wuerthele says “With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” noting, “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

The “Colors of The World” line is available for preorder.

