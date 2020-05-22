Drake was on Instagram live Wednesday night going through the vault of throwaway songs.

An undisclosed record started playing but it created chatter because of the less than flattering shout out to Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society,” Future can be heard rapping in a video obtained by fans and shared to Twitter. “Real s–t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf–kin’ Kylies.”

Drake just played his unreleased song w/ Future ‘20 Hoes/Kendall & Kylie’ 🦉 pic.twitter.com/UbheiZqwFD — follow @theStrapped (@theleakedhub) May 21, 2020

The What a Time to Be Alive duo also gave Gigi Hadid some love. “Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls,” Drake raps. “Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f–kin’ Gigis.”

The Toronto rapper hopped on Instagram the next day to reassure his fans, Kylie’s fans, and Travis Scott’s fans that he meant no disrespect to the beauty mogul.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound set shouldn’t have been played,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/ future catalogue.”

He continued, “Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

Last year Drake and Kylie were at the center of a romance rumor following her brief split from her baby’s daddy, Travis, after they were spotted at the same places.

But an insider told E! that they’ve always “been good friends.”