Well that escalated very quickly as former Vice President Joe Biden has drawn the ire of the American Diaspora.

Biden: Now more than ever, we need a president who will choose to unite rather than divide



Black people: Great. Let’s discuss policies that center and support Black people and-



Biden: You’re not Black#YouAintBlack #JoeBidenIsARacistpic.twitter.com/YyTTyLpNco — Jackson (@Jacksonlzz) May 22, 2020

The Democratic Presidential candidate was interviewed by the host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God this morning. While on the virtual interview, Charlemagne grilled Biden over his record on the infamous 1994 Crime Bill.

Joe Biden makes a joke with @cthagod and the majority of people mad about this is white people 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Yet Trump while on his campaign said "Look at my African American" like he owns black people …y'all cheered 😂😂😂😂 #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/W1QRU3UYrF — Willie F Da Room ft Jaray – I Don't Mind (@henny_papi_will) May 22, 2020

Biden not only defended himself but became extremely comfortable during the interview.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!” Biden said confidently.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/SashaBeauloux/status/1263841577216012288?s=20

However, the fact that there is literally public consensus that the Democratic Party has African-Americans on lock is the problem. Biden’s words only affirm that this is probably his position as well.

#YouAintBlack The Media will say, Joe Biden said nothing of the kind. It's a right wing conspiracy. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) May 22, 2020

However, some were quick to come to Biden’s defense saying his words were taken out of context. In a world where international hackers have manipulated voting outcomes with misinformation campaigns, his supporters see this as a red herring.

I'm all for getting Trump out of office, but the problem with "Vote Blue No Matter Who" is that this tells Joe Biden that he no longer has to work for your vote. He can just focus of appeasing corporate donors while making racist remarks. #YouAintBlack #JoeBidenIsARacist — Albert Lee For Congress 🌹 (@AlbertLee2020) May 22, 2020

Immediately, Black Twitter became defensive and dragged the Presidential hopeful. However, how does this impact the polls when every other candidate already conceded?

I don’t even let white people I like tell me what constitutes blackness.



And the ones I do like know better than to even joke like that. #YouAintBlack — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 22, 2020

Will momentum like this inevitably sway potential Biden voters red? Probably not, but a repeat of the first Trump Presidency where many voters of color stayed home is a possibility.

What gets me about the Biden Breakfast Club interview is that it’s a microcosm of how black voters are silenced.



His #YouAintBlack comment came right after Charlamagne says he has more questions. The mere implication that Biden has to work for black votes made him defensive. — Malaika Jabali (@MalaikaJabali) May 22, 2020

A conversation with a deft conversation strategist like Charlamagne was already a risk. Biden failed the test which will inevitably be a gut punch to his campaign.