Well that escalated very quickly as former Vice President Joe Biden has drawn the ire of the American Diaspora.
The Democratic Presidential candidate was interviewed by the host of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God this morning. While on the virtual interview, Charlemagne grilled Biden over his record on the infamous 1994 Crime Bill.
Biden not only defended himself but became extremely comfortable during the interview.
“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black!” Biden said confidently.
However, the fact that there is literally public consensus that the Democratic Party has African-Americans on lock is the problem. Biden’s words only affirm that this is probably his position as well.
However, some were quick to come to Biden’s defense saying his words were taken out of context. In a world where international hackers have manipulated voting outcomes with misinformation campaigns, his supporters see this as a red herring.
Immediately, Black Twitter became defensive and dragged the Presidential hopeful. However, how does this impact the polls when every other candidate already conceded?
Will momentum like this inevitably sway potential Biden voters red? Probably not, but a repeat of the first Trump Presidency where many voters of color stayed home is a possibility.
A conversation with a deft conversation strategist like Charlamagne was already a risk. Biden failed the test which will inevitably be a gut punch to his campaign.