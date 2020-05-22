Jorge Santana, the younger brother of Carlos Santana and guitarist, has passed away. Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Jorge Santana began playing guitar following his brother’s footsteps. The musicians stand out guitar rifts on the band Malo’s 1972 hit “Suavecito” is what many say made the song a Chicano anthem.

According to family reports Santana died Thursday of natural causes. “ We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother, Jorge,” Carlos Santana wrote. “He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow the eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother, and our father Jose.”

According to band legend, the group “Malos” received their name from the lead singer’s mother after she told them “todos ustedes son malos,” which in English translates to “all of you are bad.”

Santana’s guitar rifts on “Malos” 1972 hit “Suavecito,” which was released during the peak of the Chicano Movement, has become a staple for Mexican American cookouts, weddings and quinceaneras for generations throughout the American Southwest. The amazingly smooth vibe of the song feels like a historic Southern California.

Malo made three albums before a highly publicized breakup. Leading Santana to embark on a solo career before joining his brother, Carlos, on tour in 1993.

Our prayers go out to the entire Santana family.