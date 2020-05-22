Key Glock is back for his second drop of 2020, Son Of A Gun. In January, the Paper Route Empire dropped off the Yellow Tape but now drops new tunes for a quarantine summer.

The new release is 14 tracks deep with no features, just plenty of Key to feed your needs.

On the cover of the mixtape is Glock and his mother, who he penned a note on Instagram to back in April.

“Lord knows you made a BAD MF!! Nobody in dis world can compare to you..You taught me things that my dad didn’t even do..You made shit happen for me when nobody did!!,” Glock wrote.

You can read the full note here and listen to Son Of A Gun below.