Vanessa Bryant Shares First Look at Kobe Bryant’s Posthumous Novel, ‘Geese Are Never Swans’

Vanessa Bryant shared the first look of her late husband, Kobe Bryant’s, upcoming novel, Geese Are Never Swans.

The book is a collaboration with psychologist Eva Clark and is scheduled for a July 21st release via Granity Studios, Bryant’s multi-media original content company.

The story is centered on an aspiring Olympic swimmer who also battles with mental health. “This story perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports,” Vanessa shared on Instagram Thursday, along with the book’s cover.

This 288-page novel marks Kobe’s fifth book. He collaborated with other writers like Wesley King in the past for The Wizenard Series.

Kobe Bryant wrote this book in partnership with organizations such as The Hidden Opponent and The Michael Phelps Foundation, as per Granity Studios.