After some brief controversy surrounding the song and a bar that seemingly showed love for R. Kelly, Ludacris has released the full version of “S.O.T.L. (Silence of the Lambs).”

The first time we heard the song was on the VERZUZ battle between Luda and Nelly, leading to fans wanting to hear the full audio of the song, produced by Timbaland and featuring Lil Wayne.

Leading to the release, Luda hit Big Tigger’s show on V-103 to discuss the lyrics.

“Sometimes when you speak on records, you speakin’ like it’s just me and you having a conversation as friends. But you just speaking, and just being honest,” he said. “I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or didn’t understand what it was that I was saying.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the full song below.