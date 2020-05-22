There’s a rumor going around that Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield might knuckle up one more time.

Tyson posted up videos of him training, so it has fans wondering what is he getting ready for?

The 53-year-old appeared on TMZ Live and said that he’s seriously considering fighting Holyfield in a rematch because it will raise millions. “That would be awesome for charity,” he said. “Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?”

Tyson added, “I’m in good shape, I feel really good!”

Holyfield is also training and he’s not looking too bad himself. This only adds more fuel to the rumor mill.

Mike Tyson has dedicated his life to philanthropy and knows that a third battle against the Real Deal will help change a lot of lives during these uncertain times. “Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help and something like that could help a lot of people, that’s in need for help.”

Are you here for this rematch?