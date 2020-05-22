A passenger plane lead by Pakistan International Airlines has crashed in the city of Karachi. The flight was set to land at 2:30 p.m. in Karachi.

Flight PK 8303 took off from Lahore but “went missing from the radar” leading to a distress call over technical issues. Over 100 people were believed to be on the plane, composed of 99 passengers and 8 crew members, CNN reports. Currently, 11 people have been confirmed dead but it is unclear if they were from the plane or the residential area, in which the plane crashed.

“He had been told both landing strips were available for his use but he preferred to use the go-around landing route, we are looking into the technical issue. Our prayers for the lives that have been lost,” Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman Abdullah Khan said.