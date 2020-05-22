With fans still riding a strong wave from his highly favored debut Die A Legend, Chicago rapper Polo G delivers in a major way with his follow up project The Goat. Seemingly cementing him as a solid factor in hip hops tricky landscape. Which often sees new hot artists heat up then flame out.

With a Gold Album already in tow, the North Side Chicago raised artist knows he’s only as good as his last project. He sure came out the gate strong! Edging out the more popular Future and Drake for the number 1 spot.

The project is laced with solid songs from top to bottom. Standing out is the closing track “Wishing For A Hero” which features BJ The Chicago Kid and uses the same Bruce Hornsby “The Way It Is” sample featured in 2Pac’s “Changes.” Other “repeat worthy” songs include “33,” “Flex” featuring Juice WRLD, and “Be Something” featuring Lil Baby.

The young rapper has already compared his business mentality to that of Jay-Z, which is a heavy claim to make. But for now, it appears his business along with his popularity is growing at a steady rate! We will keep our eyes on the charts and see how he holds up week 2!

