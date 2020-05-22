Quavo took to social media to celebrate his High School graduation.

The 29-year-old posted a photo in his blue cap and gown on Instagram announcing that he received his diploma amid the quaratine. “Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” he wrote. “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

The Migos rapper also announced that he’s celebrating with a new single that’s out now. He didn’t clarify if this will be a solo effort or a record with his rap group from their delayed project, Culture III.

The new song is dedicated to Quavo’s High School where he was a record-setting quarterback. He eventually dropped out to pursue music full-time, and as we can see, that turned out fine.

Congratulations Honcho!