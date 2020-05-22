Black excellence is taking shape at Vanderbilt University.

Candice Storey Lee has been promoted to the vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director at Vanderbilt after serving as interim AD since February. Lee became the first African American woman to lead an SEC program and is one of five women currently leading a Power Five Program.

I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve @VanderbiltU and @VUCommodores, and look forward to growing forward with Commodore Nation.

Thank you and #AnchorDown — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) May 21, 2020

“I am incredibly honored to lead the Commodores, and I could not have been in this position without the support of the university’s leadership, our dedicated coaches and staff, and all of Commodore Nation,” Lee said. “There are challenges ahead and much uncertainty about what college athletics can and should look like during a pandemic, but I firmly believe that anything is possible if we all work together.

In addition to the athletic director, Vanderbilt named Lee the school’s vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs.

Advertisement

Lee is taking over the Vanderbilt programs at a time when the university is trying to find themselves. The football and basketball programs are struggling to say the least.

Vanderbilt is usually looked at as an afterthought in the SEC by big-time schools like Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky, which is the challenge that Lee will face on the frontline, in her new role.