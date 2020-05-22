SOURCE SPORTS: Ja Morant Believes He Should Be NBA Rookie Of The Year Over Zion Williamson

One thing that this coronavirus pandemic robbed NBA fans of was the battle between Ja Morant and Zion Willamson for rookie of the year. Morant believes in his heart, he should be number one on everybody’s list.

In an appearance on Take it There with Taylor Rooks this week, Morant said he doesn’t think the Rookie of the Year race is close.

“I deserve it.” @JaMorant says he’s ROY over Zion 😤



He also names MJ as the GOAT, says who he wouldn’t want to be quarantined with and updates his dream starting 5 in a new interview with @TaylorRooks pic.twitter.com/HCYLc5HHUA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 21, 2020

Morant has a legit right to feel that way. Coming into the season, Williamson was already appointed as the next big thing. However, due to being injured before the season started, Williamson missed the first three months of the season. At that time Morant was balling.

Morant was averaging 17.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds before the league suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson has posted 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2. assists in just 19 games.

Morant has Memphis Grizzles currently as the 8th seed in the difficult Western Conference. Willamson’s New Orleans Pelicans currently sit 10th in the conference. While Williamson, in limited play, as been a force in the league, the body of work this season isn’t enough to overshadow the young point guard.