SOURCE SPORTS: Saints Coach Sean Payton Reveals He is the First Coach Signed to Jordan Brand

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has a ton of accolades to his name already, including winning a Super bowl. He continues to achievements by becoming the first coach signed to Jordan Brand.

Payton was seen in Jordan 11 Lows throughout the last season and spoke with kay Adams on Instagram Live and detailed how the partnership came about. Payton stated that he met Michael Jordan on a golf course during Super Bowl weekend and the conversation surrounded putting on the infamous kicks to coach in.

“The first thing he said was, ‘you’re wearing Jordans on game day,’ ” said Payton. “I’m going to make you my first Jordan Coach.”

That conversation led to an email that kick-started the deal. You can hear Payton detail how it all rolled out below.

