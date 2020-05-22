On this date in 1990, DJ Eric B. and Hip Hop’s number one microphone fiend Rakim dropped LP number three entitled Let The Rhythm Hit ‘Em.

One of our most coveted Five Mic classics, Let The Rhythm Hit ‘Em’s production was started by legendary behind the boardsman Paul C, however, because of his untimely passing, the baton was passed to his then young protege, Large Professor. This was the foundation that led to the extensive catalog that Extra P has today, even though neither Large Professor of paul C received credit on the album’s notes.

Songs such as the title track “Let The Rhythm Hit ‘Em” satisfied most of Ra’s lyrical critics, who were still looking for the R to have a repeat performance of their debut album, Paid In Full. Tracks such as “Mahogany” was proof of Rakim’s storytelling ability, while “In The Ghetto” reminded his fans and listeners of the origin of his greatness and many other Hip Hop artists like him.

This album is definitely a time capsule piece of the Golden Era and The Source salutes both Eric B. and Rakim for this timeless gem!

