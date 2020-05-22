Although we’re stuck in the house, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series has brought virtual joy to millions of people.

“I was going to take Saturday off,” Swizz tells Variety. “But I’m getting a lot of pushback from the artists and the audience to keep it going, especially since it’s a long holiday weekend and everyone is stuck indoors. So I said, ‘I’d better tell Tim we’re going to work this weekend.”

Saturday marks the first International Verzuz battle with Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. Followed by the first group Verzuz battle with 112 and Jagged Edge.

“We wanted to switch it up and add some Caribbean style with Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, and also give everyone a treat with another celebration with Jagged Edge and 112 as that was in popular demand – all for Memorial Day Weekend,” Swizz tells Variety.

This weekend is going to be lit on these virtual streets.