[WATCH] Black Thought Speaks On Lyricists And Top 10 MC Lists With Fatman Scoop On IG Live

Every night at 7pm Fatman Scoop gets on IG Live with some of our favorite celebrities. His live show is lighthearted and comedic as the Fat Man likes to do. Check out the recent conversation with Black Thought. They discuss what it takes to be a good lyricist, Top MC’s list, and more.

Also, Mr. Trotter, with his full quarantine beard in effect, tells the world his top ten emcees, his favorite female rappers and even tells what famous rapper was in his crew at the tender age of 11.