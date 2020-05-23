An arrest has been made in an extremely violent and baffling case, MLive reports. Thursday, Detroit police announced that a 20-year-old man was in custody for the assault and battery of an elderly man at a nursing home on Detroit’s west side.

The brutal attack was caught on camera and posted on social media and shared dozens of times by concerned citizens; some of whom called the police. We will not share the video due to its graphic nature and out of respect to the victim’s family.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Detroit police said “ It’s alleged that the incident occurred on Friday, May 15 and that both the 75-year-old victim and the suspect are patients at the nursing facility, located in the 16500 blocks of Schaefer.”

The victim of the attack was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. While the individual arrested for the attack was taken into custody at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center “ without incident”.

According to James Craig of the Detroit Police, the investigation is ongoing.

“What our investigation has revealed so far is that the nursing home was unaware of the assault, until they saw the video,” Craig stated at a press briefing. “We’re still investigating that aspect of the case, but there is a suspect in custody.”

So far, the suspects name has not been released. We will keep an eye on updates as they are released!