Yesterday, Former Vice President and Presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, came under fire for comments he made about the black vote while on the Breakfast Club.

Biden suggested that people should already have their minds made up on who they are going to vote for in the upcoming election. He then stated that “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Biden: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."



whatpic.twitter.com/91wBPL9e0V — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 22, 2020

Today, Charlamagne rebuked Biden for his comments on black voters. “I see black communities all across America catching hell regardless of who is in the White House,” he told The Hill on Saturday. “Because we have a bunch of underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed.”

“The whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and he’s been a very intricate part of that system,” he added.

“My take away from the conversation was, I heard him talking about things that he did for black people back in the day. But you know, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ is my motto,” Charlamagne said.

Charlamagne tha God: "The whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt and [Joe Biden's] been a very intricate part of that system." pic.twitter.com/oAWeWQuzCI — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020

Yesterday, Biden apologized for his comments on a conference call with the Black Chamber of Commerce. He said that “I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African-American community for granted… I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

Before Biden had apologized for the comment, Symone Sanders, a senior advisor to Biden, sought out to clarify his comments, saying that the former Vice President was speaking in jest.

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period,” Sanders, tweeted.

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020