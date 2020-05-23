Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media to announce the latest Project Rock collection with Under Armor. This time around the product line as a very motivating message behind the products.

The mesage from Johnson is simple: “In the face of fear and doubt, our desire for overcoming odds will never go away.”

Time to take our first step. Complete our first rep. Progress starts with us – and the only way is #ThroughTheWork.

New @ProjectRock collection has dropped! Grateful to share proceeds w/ @TeamRubicon, serving communities impacted by disaster & COVID-19. https://t.co/vYtBQVsMjX pic.twitter.com/76YjyVIHrv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 21, 2020

Johnson and Under Armour will commit a portion of the collection’s proceeds to Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization Johnson is passionate about which serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service while leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

This Project Rock donation adds to Under Armour’s recent initiatives related to COVID-19, which include manufacturing and delivering protective gear, supporting food banks, and launching digital at-home workout content and fitness challenges.

The newest Project Rock collection can be purchased online at UA.com, in Under Armour Brand Houses, and through select global retailers right now.