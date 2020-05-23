Natasha Elise is living her best life in her latest song and visual to “Ride Wit Me,” but she is not doing so alone. The 18 year-old singer is accompanied by Philadelphia rapper/crooner, PNB Rock. The video shows both Elise and PNB Rock riding around to see what the next move is.

“Ride Wit Me is all about living your life to the fullest and making sure your squad is down to ride. Loyalty and good vibes. Not matter what, they should be by your side through it all,” said Elise. The Go Grizzly produced track follows her debut songs, “Good Riddance and “Lights Camera Action.”

When it comes to her ride or dies in her life, she credit her immediate team with that title. They help to complete and contribute to her vision on a daily basis. She cites Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Eminem as her 3 biggest influences. With 3 singles already under her belt, Elise is preparing to debut her first project very soon. Until then she is cruising in “Ride Wit Me” with PNB Rock.